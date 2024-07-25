 ‘Concept of Shahenshah’: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe over Rashtrapati Bhavan move | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Concept of Shahenshah’: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe over Rashtrapati Bhavan move

ByHT News Desk
Jul 25, 2024 03:36 PM IST

President Murmu announced that two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall, have been renamed.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government over the renaming of the Durbar and Ashok Halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, saying the concept of "shahenshah (king)" still exists in the country.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI file photo)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI file photo)

"There is no concept of Durbar but there is a concept of Shahenshah," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu announced that two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, namely, Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall, have been renamed as Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap, respectively. The move was taken to offset the colonial heritage the names of the halls reflected.

Also read: Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall renamed: ‘Removes traces of anglicisation’

The President's Secretariat said in a statement that the renaming was part of a "consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of Indian cultural values and ethos."

The press statement said the term ‘Durbar’ refers to courts of Indian rulers and the British Raj. It lost its relevance when India became a republic, it added.

"'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’. The concept of ‘Ganatantra’ is deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ an apt name for the venue.," it said.

It said renaming Ashok Hall removes the traces of anglicisation.

"Ashok Hall" was originally a ballroom. The word ‘Ashok’ connotes someone who is ‘free from all sufferings’ or is ‘bereft of any sorrow’. Also, ‘Ashoka’ refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture. Renaming ‘Ashok Hall’ as ‘Ashok Mandap’ brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word 'Ashok'," the statement adds.

With inputs from ANI

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Concept of Shahenshah’: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe over Rashtrapati Bhavan move
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On