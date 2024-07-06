Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: President Murmu to attend in Odisha's Puri on July 7

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Sunday, July 7. According to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will be on a four-day visit to the state starting on Saturday, July 6. President Droupadi Murmu(Sansad TV)

Speaking to reporters in Puri, Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, as quoted by news agency PTI, said that stringent security measures have been implemented in and around Puri to ensure the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

Special security arrangements have been made for the President's visit to the festival. ADG mentioned that a VIP zone is planned for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers, and other dignitaries, while a buffer zone has been designated for the President.

He added that a dedicated team, led by a senior Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer, has been formed to oversee President Murmu's visit to the pilgrim town.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Odisha over the next four days. On July 7, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Ganjam districts, the IMD bulletin said.

All you need to know about Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra

- The Ratha Yatra of Puri, also known as the Ratha Jatra, is renowned as the oldest and largest Hindu chariot festival. It occurs annually during the bright half of the lunar month of Ashadh (June–July).

- The festival takes place in Odisha's Puri and is centred around the deity Jagannath, who is considered a form of Vishnu or Krishna.

- During the festival, three deities – Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra – are carried in three immense wooden chariots by numerous devotees along the grand avenue known as bada danda to the Gundicha Temple.

- The deities stay at Gundicha Temple for a week before returning to the Jagannath Temple. This return journey is known as the Bahuda Yatra.

- This year's Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra holds special significance for devotees due to rare occurrences of key rituals like ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’, ‘Netra Utsav’, and the ‘Gundicha Yatra’ occurring on July 7, a combination not seen since 1971.

- Lord Jagannath, revered as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the ruler of the universe, is the central figure of the annual Rath Yatra or chariot festival. It commemorates the 9-day visit of the holy trinity to their birthplace at Gundicha Temple.

- According to the Hindu calendar, the Rath Yatra occurs on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day of the waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Ashadha.

- Celebrated globally, Rath Yatra begins with the journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple.

- The festival concludes on July 16 with the Bahuda Yatra, Lord Jagannath's return journey with his siblings.

How are the preparations for Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024?

- Three new chariots are constructed annually before the Rath Yatra begins, each designed uniquely and adorned by local artists. "Three chariots are prepared for Prabhuji Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra Maa Subhadra. Jagannath Ji's chariot has 16 wheels, Balabhadra Mahaprabhu's chariot has 14 wheels, and Maa Subhadra's chariot has 12 wheels... New wood comes every year from the jungles of Daspalla, Nayagarh," said Bal Krishna Moharana, part of the chariot construction team.

- Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a two-day holiday for the upcoming Rath Yatra on July 7 and 8, marking a special occasion after 53 years. "As the Rath Yatra will span two days, I direct the officers concerned to declare public holidays on these days," Majhi said during a meeting to review preparations for the festival in Puri. He urged collective cooperation to ensure timely rituals and a successful culmination of the event.

- “This year is a very unique Rath Yatra in the sense that all the three important rituals are falling on the same day. At the same time, it's challenging and it is a matter of privilege as well,” mentioned Puri district magistrate, reflecting on the significance of the event coinciding with the tenure of the new BJP government.

- President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Puri on the day of the chariot pulling was also highlighted. "All the concerned departments are in readiness, and we had several rounds of interdepartmental and coordination meetings," he added.

- The DM provided additional details regarding the logistical preparations for the Rath Yatra, mentioning that there is extensive police deployment and approximately 28 parking locations have been identified.

- Plans were also made to arrange public amenities at transit points to provide temporary resting places for individuals coming from various districts and states.