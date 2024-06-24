 Mining mafias in Odisha won’t be spared: CM Mohan Charan Majhi - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mining mafias in Odisha won’t be spared: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 24, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Majhi said though the district has all sorts of minerals, iron ore, manganese, dolomite and limestone, it has been systematically looted by the mining cartels over last 24 years

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that his government will ensure strict action against those involved in mining cartels particularly from the state’s Keonjhar district.

Majhi said after the 2019 election, the then BJD government tried to get him into their party. (Mohan Charan Majhi | Facebook)
Addressing a public meeting at Keonjhar stadium on Sunday, Majhi said though the district has all sorts of minerals, iron ore, manganese, dolomite and limestone, it has been systematically looted by the mining cartels over last 24 years.

“Those who were in power for the last 24 years have looted its District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds. Anyone who has looted the money meant for poor tribals and as well as the minerals will not be spared and sent to jails in Koenjhar and Bhubaneswar,” said Majhi.

Majhi, who is an MLA from Keonjhar Sadar, said after the 2019 election, the then BJD government tried to get him into their party.

“However, they have miscalculated. I am not the one to be allured by mining lease. I would continue to fight against the loot of minerals. I have no fear,” said Majhi.

Majhi also criticised the previous government under CM Naveen Patnaik.

“The previous regime had become too arrogant. Democracy was being steamrolled and the words of a super chief minister were final. They had become so arrogant that a report by the state intelligence of the super chief minister’s presence in public meetings harming BJD’s prospects was ignored. The super chief minister did not know that the ground was sliding below his feet,” he said.

Mining mafias in Odisha won't be spared: CM Mohan Charan Majhi
