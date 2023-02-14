Concession in education, health to children of martyred soldiers: Centre

From full reimbursement of child’s tuition fee and free health scheme to reservations in CPSEs and banks, the government has made several provisions to provide concessions in education, health and other facilities to the children of martyred soldiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a reply provided in Rajya Sabha, minister of state (MoS) of defense Ajay Bhatt said the government assures full reimbursement of the tuition fee of the child of a martyred soldier, excluding capitation fees and caution money levied by the educational institutions concerned.

Charges levied for the school bus maintained by the school or actual fares paid for railway pass for students or bus fare certified by the head of institutes will also be reimbursed by the government.

Bhatt added that the full reimbursement of hostel charges will be provided for those studying in boarding schools and colleges.

Also Read: Government removes education fee cap of ₹10,000 for martyrs’ children

The government also provides the cost of books and stationery up to ₹2,000 per annum and the cost of the uniform up to ₹2,000 or the amount claimed by the student, whichever is less.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is also a provision for clothing for the student up to ₹700 per annum per student or the amount claimed by the student.

For the officers who served in the Indian Air Force, death due to an accident in the course of performing duties have been assured an ex-gratia lump sum compensation of ₹25 lakh.

The ex-gratia payment to next of kin in the case of death in the performance of duties attributed to acts of violence by terrorists and anti-social elements is ₹25 lakh.

Ex-gratia payment to next of kin in case of death occurring in border skirmishes and action against militants, terrorists, extremists, and sea pirates is recorded at ₹35 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ex-gratia payment for death that occurs during enemy action in war or such war-like engagements, specifically notified by the ministry of defence, and death occurs during the evacuation of Indian nationals from a war-torn zone in a foreign country is ₹45 lakh.

The government’s ex-servicemen contributory health scheme provides cashless health care to war widows or war-disabled defence personnel and their next of kin.

SAFAL outlets, a subsidiary of Mother Dairy, comprising fruit and vegetable shops, are provided to widows or dependents of service personnel who passed away in service or ex-servicemen. This service is only applicable in Delhi & NCR Region.

According to the ministry of finance, 14.5% of vacancies in Group ‘C’ and 24.5% of vacancies in Group ‘D’ jobs are reserved for ex-servicemen, including 4.5% for disabled ESM & dependent of service personnel killed in action in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). The same provisions apply to public sector banks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, ₹1 lakh is provided to those ex-servicemen, who are disabled after service with a disability of 50% or more and who are not covered.

A total of 5,500 scholarships are provided to eligible wards based on merit for the entire duration of the courses through the Prime Minister’s scholarship scheme.

Scholarships for boys stands at ₹2,500 per month and ₹3,000 per month for girls.

“Reservation of seats in medical or dental colleges for wards of defence personnel as government of India nominee. A total of 42 MBBS seats and three seats in BDS courses are allotted by the ministry of health & family welfare to KSB for wards of defence personnel as a government of Indian nominee. The priority is given to wards of personnel killed in action,” said Bhatt in his reply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}