Home / India News / Condemn infiltration across LoC, support dialogue between India, Pakistan: US
india news

Condemn infiltration across LoC, support dialogue between India, Pakistan: US

The US had earlier welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) to full economic and political normalcy.
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:10 AM IST
A man holds the flags of India and the US. India posted the biggest increase among origin countries for immigrants opting to become US citizens.(REUTERS)

The United States on Thursday (local time) condemned terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control and supported a dialogue between India and Pakistan.

"We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control. We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other areas of concern," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Price further informed that they are following the developments in J-K closely and suggested both India and Pakistan should reduce tensions along the Line of Control.

"We have continued to follow very closely developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Our policy towards the region has not changed. We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments. We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control," said Price.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US had welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) to full economic and political normalcy consistent with the country's democratic values.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us-india relations india-pak loc tension
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP