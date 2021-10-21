Conference on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘model of governance’

After grand celebrations by the Centre and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in office, a three-day long conference has been organised by an RSS-linked organisation to discuss his governance model.

Union minister Amit Shah is expected to inaugurate the conference on October 27.

The conference titled ‘National conference in delivery democracy: reviewing two decades of Narendra Modi as head of government’, has been organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Pradodhni (RMP), a Mumbai-based charitable trust that works in field training people for leadership roles. The organisation, which started in 1982, is headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Issues related to economic and foreign policies, citizen-centric approach and the “art of implementation” that made him “a popular leader” are likely to be the focus of the conference. A discussion is also likely on the three contentious agricultural laws, against which large scale protests by farmers are being held since November last year.

Providing details of the event, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is the vice-chairman of RMP, said: “There will be sessions on Modi ji’s economic and foreign policies, new education policy, his philosophy of garib kalyan and how poor have benefited from the various schemes started by the government. Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the event and BJP national president JP Nadda will attend the event on the last day.”

Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister and now Prime Minister are important milestones in the democratic process, Sahasrabuddhe said. He added that the decisions taken by Modi have focused on the welfare of people, especially the poor.

“People have benefited from the schemes started by his government. This has been possible due to effective implementation. There will be experts and people at the event, who have worked with Modiji during his tenure in Gujarat and now at the Centre, to share their experience during the art of implementation session,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

On the farm laws, Sahasrabuddhe said, “There will be experts on farm sectors who will discuss the government’s approach and the need for reforms.”