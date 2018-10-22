Confession forced, says wife of UP legislative council chairman arrested for son’s murder

UP Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav’s wife Meera, who was arrested Monday after reportedly admitting to murdering her son Abhijit Yadav, alleged that her confession was made under “police pressure”.

Appearing before chief judicial magistrate Anand Prakash Singh, she denied any involvement in her son’s murder. The court sent her to 14 days judicial custody.

After coming out of the court, Meera claimed that she had earlier given a confession statement under pressure from the police. “There is a big conspiracy in Abhijit’s murder,” she alleged.

Police arrested her early on Monday morning for allegedly murdering Abhijit (22) after a late night argument on Saturday. According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that alleged physical and mental harassment by Abhijit led forced Meera to kill him.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said Meera told the investigation team that Abhijit used to abuse and assault her almost on a daily basis.

“She apparently got tired of constant abuse and eventually decided to kill Abhijit. During medical examination on Monday morning, Meera showed her injuries to the doctors,” the officer said.

According to the statement given by Meera to the investigating team, Abhijit was addicted to drugs. On Saturday, he reached home - an official accommodation provided to his father in the legislators’ hostel at Darul Shafa in Hazratganj area around 11 pm in an inebriated condition and had a spat with Meera.

Senior superintendent of police, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said, “Meera told the police that Abhijit tried to hit her but she pushed him back. Abhijit’s head hit a wall after which he fell down. Later, Meera strangulated him with a piece of cloth.”

“Once Abhijit became motionless, Meera tried to dispose of the cloth by burning it on an electric heater. On Sunday morning, she informed her elder son Abhishek Yadav, 27, about the incident,” he added.

The incident took place in the official accommodation issued to Ramesh Yadav in the legislators’ hostel Darul Shafa under Hazratganj police station.

On the advice of forensic experts, the Hazratganj police sealed the house on Monday to prevent any tampering with evidence.

Abhishek and a male servant were the first to reach the spot at around 9 am on Sunday.

A police team reached the house by 11 am. Meera and Abhishek claimed that Abhijit had died of heart attack and were reluctant to hand over the body to the police for post-mortem examination.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 20:40 IST