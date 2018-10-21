Son of UP legislative council chairman found dead

The son of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav was found dead at his residence in mysterious circumstances, police said Sunday.

Abhijeet Yadav’s (22) body was found at his Darul Shafa residence and his family members informed the police, they said.

“As of now it seems to be an unnatural death... Whether the death is natural or not will be clear only after the post-mortem examination is conducted,” a Lucknow Police official said.

He also said a mark resembling that of strangulation was also visible on the neck, but the police were awaiting the post-mortem examination report.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death and prayed for the departed.

