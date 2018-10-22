Wife of UP legislative council chairman arrested for murdering son

Police arrested the wife of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav early on Monday morning for allegedly murdering her younger son after a late night argument on Saturday. Meera Yadav is the second wife of Ramesh Yadav who is an MLC from Etah. The first wife reportedly lives at his ancestral home in Etah.

“We have arrested Meera Yadav for the murder of Ramesh Yadav’s younger son Abhijit, 22. The arrest was made on the basis of circumstantial evidence and preliminary investigation,” Superintendent of Police (east) Sarvesh Mishra said.

Meera told police that she strangled Abhijit with a piece of cloth following an argument on Saturday night. “Abhijit was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident, so the mother managed to overpower him easily,” Mishra said.

The incident occurred at Ramesh Yadav’s official quarters at the legislators’ hostel in Darul Shafa where Meera lived with Abhijit, a graduate student, and his elder brother Abhishek, 27, a local businessman. Ramesh Yadav, who lives in a separate residence, was out town on Saturday.

Meera and Abhishek initially informed police that Abhijit died of ill health but the post mortem on Sunday evening confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Based on the findings of the post mortem report, an FIR for murder was lodged at Hazratganj police station and a team headed by the SP began investigation.

Meera had earlier told the police that Abhijit returned home around 11 pm on Saturday and complained of chest pain. When she went to wake him in the morning Abhijit didn’t move. She claimed that she then called his elder brother who found out that Abhjit was not breathing and had no pulse.

Though police reached the quarter shortly after the incident, the family members refused to lodge any complaint and decided to take Abhijit’s body for cremation. However, police suspected foul play and did not allow the body to be taken for cremation.

“Abhijit’s dead body was seized and sent for post mortem,” said the SP.

Police handed over the body to the family following the post mortem after which it was cremated. The council chairman who had returned to Lucknow ahead of the cremation, claimed he had no idea what led to the fight.

“I am not aware of the situation that led to his death. We are all in shock because there was no dispute in the family,” said a shocked Yadav. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav expressed their condolences to the family.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 13:42 IST