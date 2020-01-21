Cong accuses PM, Shah of spreading ‘9 lies’ on CAA, NRC

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:27 IST

HT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of “spreading nine lies” about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying the link between the two cannot be denied.

“Prime Minister and home minister have spread nine lies about CAA. Their first lie is that CAA is not discriminatory. The Constitution has five provisions for citizenship of India and religion is not mentioned anywhere. The Citizenship Act of 1955 also contains the same provisions,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters at the party headquarters in Delhi.

“Their second lie is that CAA has no connection with NRC. In April 2019, Amit Shah said that CAB will come first, followed by NRC. On December 9, 2019, Amit Shah spoke of a nationwide NRC after passing the CAB in the Lok Sabha. The link of CAA-NRC cannot be denied,” he said.

“Third lie - Modi said in a rally on December 22, 2019 that there was no discussion on NRC after he formed the government. Whereas in the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament on June 20, 2019, the NRC implementation primarily was announced,” added Sibal.

“Fourth lie - The process of NRC was neither notified nor is it legal. This is a complete lie because, when NRC was adopted in 2003, Article 14 (a) mentions it as being legal and that it will give identity card to every citizen of the country. Fifth lie - NRC is yet to begin. NRC commencement notification has been issued effective April 1.”

“Sixth lie – National Population Register (NPR) has no relation with NRC. The Home Ministry’s annual report 2018-19 stated that ‘NPR is the first step to implement NRC’. Seventh lie- No Indian needs to be scared. Family members of our former President Fakhruddin Saheb, Kargil War award winner Sanaullah Khan was not named in Assam’s NRC. Now in such a situation, if the name of a poor man disappears, what will he do?” asked the Congress leader.

“Eighth lie- Modi said that there is no detention centre in the country. As many as 988 people are imprisoned in 6 detention centres in Assam alone. In January 2019, the Government of India directed to set up detention centres. And the ninth lie - no force was used against demonstrators. 28 people died in UP alone. People’s houses were burnt, shops were burnt, they (police) entered people’s houses and killed them. The BJP government is lying,” alleged Sibal.

Earlier, Sibal tweeted that the nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law reflected that Modi and Shah were a “drag on Indian democracy”.

His comments come after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday lowered India’s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8% and listed the country’s much-lower-than-expected GDP numbers as the single-biggest drag on its global growth forecast for two years.

“IMF lowers India’s GDP for 2019 to 4.8%. Calls it a drag on the world economy,” Sibal tweeted. “Protests of people, young and old, across India (who can’t be recognised by the clothes they wear) Reflect that the duo Modiji and Amit Shah are a drag on Indian Democracy,” he added.