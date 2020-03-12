‘Cong leaders are losing confidence in their party’, says BJP’s MP incharge

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 01:46 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe says that it is not just the people but even those who have been elected as Congress candidates who are losing confidence in the party. On a day former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Sahasrabuddhe said in an interview with Hindustan Times that the BJP cannot be blamed for the poor organisational dynamics of the Congress.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh received a boost today with former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the Congress and joining the party. What implications do you think this development will have on state politics and nationally?

Well, considering the fact that Jyotiraditya ji is a leader with a considerable standing in politics, nationally as well as in the state, it will most certainly add to the strength of our party. Besides, this underscores the fact that those who think about society, nation and consider politics as an instrument for socio-economic transformation, consider BJP as the only vehicle that will help them reach their destination of development politics.

Mr Scindia has been named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate. Is he set to join the Union cabinet as well?

That is a decision entirely of the Prime Minister...

What is going to be the BJP’s next move? It is widely believed that a section of Congress MLAs could now move towards the party.

As I said, not only those who voted for Congress but also those elected on the Congress ticket are fast losing confidence in their own organisation, in their very own leadership. It shouldn’t be a surprise if some of the elected representatives desert their party to join the BJP.

How optimistic is the BJP that it will form the government in MP? Who will be the CM in such a scenario?

...The incumbent government in MP had no real mandate right from the beginning...Naturally, some alternative arrangement will have to be thought of.How can a government that has lost majority continue? Let’s wait and watch.

The Congress has claimed that it still has the numbers?

...they continue to believe that nobody can divest them of their birth right to rule. Their claiming that they have numbers is only a reflection of this mindset...