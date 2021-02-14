Cong MP Reddy says BJP implementing East India Company model, says rules empower corporates

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy has compared the Centre with the East India Company, alleging that the ruling party is adopting the model of the former coloniser by bringing corporates into every sector, including agriculture.

This comment came as Telangana Congress working president's padyatra (foot march), in support of farmers protest, entered Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri is holding a 10-day-long padayatra which started from Achampeta in Nagarkurnool district and will culminate at Raviryal in Rangareddy district on February 16.

Revanth Reddy told ANI, "After trying a lot to convince the Central government to take back the three farm laws that harm the farming community, Centre has not responded to it in a proper way. So, now we from Congress have decided to go on 'padayatra' (march) to support the protest farmers against the farm laws that have been passed by Union Government."

Drawing parallels between the Central government and East India Company, Reddy said," This is what happened when East India Company came to the Indian subcontinent. They came for trade and then gradually took control over several kingdoms and rules for several hundred years. BJP is trying to bring the corporates into every sector of work. They are trying to bring in the East India Company Model."

On Centre's stand on the farm laws, the Congress leader alleged, "The BJP is bluffing the people and especially the farmers, by making promises about MSP and other promises by word of mouth. There is no guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), there is no provision in the bill that a farmer can approach the courts when they have a problem with the corporates."

Further slamming the BJP, Reddy said," The BJP is trying to divert the people of this nation and the farmers of this nation by saying that Congress party is trying to mislead the farmers."

He also targeted the Telangana government and alleged that it was walking hand in hand with the Centre. "TRS has shown it support to BJP since the beginning. KCR and Modi are the two sides of the same coin," he alleged.

The Central government has offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. (ANI)