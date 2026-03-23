The Congress on Sunday finalised its candidates for two assembly by-elections following prolonged internal discussions amid competing claims from the minority groups, choosing Umesh Meti for Bagalkot and Samarth Mallikarjun for Davangere South. Cong names kin of deceased MLAs for 2 assembly bypolls

The contests were necessitated by the deaths of sitting legislators H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, both influential figures in their regions. According to people aware of the matter, the party opted to nominate members of the bereaved families, a move that followed negotiations across factions and communities.

A senior leader described the decision as the outcome of consultations involving top state leaders and minority representatives. “I, the chief minister, Zameer Ahmed, Nasir Hussain, Salim Ahmed, Hussain, Harris, Jabbar, all the minority leaders, spoke to the AICC secretary and came to a consensus and selected the candidates. It has been decided to hold the elections together and win both the constituencies,” he said.

The choice in Davangere South came after objections from sections of the Muslim community, which argued for representation based on its voter strength. The issue was taken up at a meeting attended by AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar and other leaders. Party leaders in the know said assurances were offered regarding future nominations to the legislative council and Rajya Sabha to address these concerns.

Samarth Mallikarjun, son of horticulture minister S S Mallikarjun and Member of Parliament Prabha Mallikarjun, who had submitted his nomination earlier, is expected to re-file it with the party’s official authorisation, with senior leaders likely to be present.

In Bagalkot, the candidature of Umesh Meti followed internal competition among family members, with the final decision emerging after intervention by the state leadership.

Responding to questions on demands from minority groups, a Congress leader, requesting anonymity (CHECK), said, “There is nothing wrong with them asking for tickets. They are asking on the basis of population.” He added that aspirants had indicated they would step aside if directed by the party.

Defending the decision to field a member of Shivashankarappa’s family, he said, “The service and development done by Shivashankarappa to Davangere is excellent. Davangere is better than what Bangalore city is like. I have seen it all with my own eyes. He has provided drinking water and houses to the poor. He has built and developed educational institutions. He has served for the last 40 years. Shamanur’s family has stood by the Congress party from the beginning.”

On claims that assurances had previously been made to minority leaders, he said, “You may have expressed your dissatisfaction to him. He did not express it to us. That is why we made Jabbar an MLC three times… Alternative arrangements are often made.”

The by-polls are being viewed as an early indicator of political trends ahead of future elections. Observers point out that neither constituency is witnessing a pronounced sympathy wave despite the recent deaths of the incumbents, both of whom had longstanding political careers and passed away due to age-related causes. (Anyone in particular made the claim? Please add a quote for this one.)

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Veeranna Charantimath in Bagalkot, who was narrowly defeated in 2023, and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davangere South, where it is attempting to consolidate support among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Hindu voters.

The Janata Dal (Secular), aligned with the BJP, is expected to campaign jointly, with Union minister H D Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy participating in outreach efforts, according to party leaders.

Congress leaders said they would rely on the state government’s welfare measures, including monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to women heads of households, even as they acknowledged the possibility of anti-incumbency sentiment.