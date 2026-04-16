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Cong suspends Abdul Jabbar amid internal rift after bypoll

Congress suspended MLC K Abdul Jabbar for alleged anti-party activities related to the Davanagere South by-election and ticket disputes.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:54 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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The Congress on Wednesday suspended MLC K Abdul Jabbar from primary membership, owing to alleged anti-party activities in the run-up to the recent by-election in the Davanagere South assembly segment.

K Abdul Jabbar

Deputy chief minister and party state chief DK Shivakumar announced the decision, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over ticket allocation, after Jabbar’s bid was rejected in favour of sitting MLA late Shamanuru Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna. Senior leaders later accused Jabbar of failing to back the official nominee during the campaign.

On Sunday, Jabbar stepped down as the head of the party’s minority wing.

Responding to the order, Jabbar said that ticket discussions included demands to consider candidates from the Kuruba community, rather than favouring a single family. “I have not yet received the suspension letter and had learned of the decision through media reports,” he said, and urged the media to seek clarification on the evidence against him that spurred the move from the state party leadership.

The review is also understood to have flagged the roles of Karnataka minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLC Naseer Ahmed, who serves as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in actions that may have affected the party’s official campaign. Naseer Ahmed has reportedly been asked to step down from his post, while discussions on further disciplinary measures are ongoing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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