Cong suspends Abdul Jabbar amid internal rift after bypoll

The Congress on Wednesday suspended MLC K Abdul Jabbar from primary membership, owing to alleged anti-party activities in the run-up to the recent by-election in the Davanagere South assembly segment.

K Abdul Jabbar

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Deputy chief minister and party state chief DK Shivakumar announced the decision, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over ticket allocation, after Jabbar’s bid was rejected in favour of sitting MLA late Shamanuru Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna. Senior leaders later accused Jabbar of failing to back the official nominee during the campaign.

On Sunday, Jabbar stepped down as the head of the party’s minority wing.

Responding to the order, Jabbar said that ticket discussions included demands to consider candidates from the Kuruba community, rather than favouring a single family. “I have not yet received the suspension letter and had learned of the decision through media reports,” he said, and urged the media to seek clarification on the evidence against him that spurred the move from the state party leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that he and Naseer Ahmed, formerly the chief minister’s political secretary, were being singled out, adding that he had worked for the party since his days in the National Students’ Union of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that he and Naseer Ahmed, formerly the chief minister’s political secretary, were being singled out, adding that he had worked for the party since his days in the National Students’ Union of India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also dismissed claims of any electoral disadvantage of the party. He added that the party had given him both position and recognition and that he would respond fully after receiving official communication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also dismissed claims of any electoral disadvantage of the party. He added that the party had given him both position and recognition and that he would respond fully after receiving official communication. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As internal reviews continue, additional claims have surfaced within the party’s assessment of the bypoll. Among them is the allegation that some leaders informally supported Social Democratic Party of India candidate Afsar Kodlipete. The leadership has not publicly responded to these claims, though internal assessments and intelligence inputs are said to have pointed to tacit backing for rival candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As internal reviews continue, additional claims have surfaced within the party’s assessment of the bypoll. Among them is the allegation that some leaders informally supported Social Democratic Party of India candidate Afsar Kodlipete. The leadership has not publicly responded to these claims, though internal assessments and intelligence inputs are said to have pointed to tacit backing for rival candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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The review is also understood to have flagged the roles of Karnataka minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLC Naseer Ahmed, who serves as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in actions that may have affected the party’s official campaign. Naseer Ahmed has reportedly been asked to step down from his post, while discussions on further disciplinary measures are ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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