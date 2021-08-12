Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cong: Twitter handles of senior leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, locked temporarily
india news

Cong: Twitter handles of senior leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, locked temporarily

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said Twitter accounts of four of its leaders were temporarily locked, a development that came on a day the social media company confirmed in the Delhi high court that it locked the account of Rahul Gandhi for breaching its policy
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference at Congress Headquarters in New Delhi on July 19. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said Twitter accounts of four of its leaders were temporarily locked, a development that came on a day the social media company confirmed in the Delhi high court that it locked the account of Rahul Gandhi for breaching its policy.

Late on Wednesday, the Congress said the accounts of Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Sushmita Dev and Manickam Tagore were “temporarily locked”. There was no immediate confirmation from Twitter on the development.

While Surjewala is the chief spokesperson of the Congress, Maken is the party’s general secretary incharge of Rajasthan. Dev handles the Mahila Congress and Tagore is a Lok Sabha MP of the party.

Earlier in the day, the firm informed the Delhi high court that it “locked” Gandhi’s account because of his August 4 tweet which posted photographs of family members of a minor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP