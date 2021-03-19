Cong will not let CAA take effect: Rahul

Silchar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Asssam if the party comes to power after the assembly elections.

Polling in the state will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, the counting of votes will be held on May 2.

“It will be ensured in the state assembly that the CAA is not implemented in Assam. In the other states, we will stop it (CAA implementation) after we (Congress) come to power at the national level,” Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, told students in Dibrugarh.

CAA is a touchy issue in the state where many residents fear that it may give illegal immigrants legal standing in the state.

The former Congress chief also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hate to creating divisions among the people.

“It is the BJP that used hatred to divide society. No matter where they go to spread hatred, the Congress will ensure it promotes love and harmony in that place,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, Gandhi said that there is a force in Nagpur that is trying to control the entire country. He added that the youths must resist this attempt with love and confidence as they happen to be the future of the country.

“BJP ka kaam hain todna, hamaara kaam hain jodna (BJP’s work is to divide but our job is to unite people),” he said.

“I am here to know what the students and the young generation is saying, what is it that they want from the government. I am doing it because we live in a democracy and everybody here has the right to speak and as a leader, it is my responsibility to listen to them,” he added.

Speaking on unemployment, Gandhi said that starting new colleges and universities are of little use if there are not enough jobs in the country. “After spending 20 years of his life studying, if a student finds that there are no jobs available, why should he or she study,” he asked.

Raising concerns over the condition of the tea gardens in Assam, the Congress leader claimed that his party had come up with an investment policy which was cancelled by the present BJP government in the state.

“Look at the condition of the tea gardens. During our government, we had given a policy to Assam so that investment could be done, but this government cancelled it,” he said.

“I am not Narendra Modi, I do not lie. Today, we give you five guarantees – ₹365 daily wage to tea workers, our stand against CAA, five lakh jobs to youths in five years, 200 units of free electricity to each household and ₹2,000 per month for housewives,” he added.

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks, state BJP general secretary Rajdeep Roy sought to know the Congress’ contribution for the development of the state during its regime. Taking to Twitter, Roy said: “LIES, LIES and more LIES! If you had the intent, what did you do when you were in power from 2001-2016?”

In another tweet, Roy said: “Bogus promises of Congress continue! They have neither the intent nor the inclination to serve the people. Driven by ulterior motive, their sole purpose is to misguide the citizens.”

Gandhi is expected to release the party’s manifesto and address two rallies on Saturday.