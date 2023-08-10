Cong works to unite, BJP spreads hate: Rahul joins Rajasthan poll push

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday joined the campaign for the upcoming Rajasthan elections as he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hate while praising the Ashok Gehlot-led government for its social schemes.

“We work to connect the people. They are spreading hatred all over the country. I took out (Bharat) Jodo Yatra and worked to connect the country...,” the Congress leader said.

Addressing a rally in the state’s Banswara district, Rahul targeted the Prime Minister over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

“The Prime Minister has divided Manipur and for the past two to three months, it seems that the north-eastern state is not a part of India. The ideology of the BJP has set Manipur on fire. People are being killed...women raped.... If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants, the fire in Manipur can be doused in two-three days, but he wants to keep the fire raging,” he said.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3. More than 150 people have been killed in clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kuki community.

Countering Rahul, BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said, “It was during Congress rule lakhs of Hindu had to migrate from Jammu and Kashmir..., naxalism increased and Punjab kept burning but they (Congress) did nothing.”