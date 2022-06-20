Congress’ Ajay Maken attacks Centre over ED actions on Opposition, ‘Agnipath’

Accusing the Centre of attacking the opposition with central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Congress national spokesperson Ajay Maken today said that the Narendra Modi government is running a ‘glow and lovely’ scheme where people who obey BJP’s verdicts are scrubbed off from all charges.

Maken, addressing a press conference in the national capital, said investigative agencies are being used to silence those who speak against the government.

“Nearly 5,310 out of 5,422 cases pending with the ED are from the last eight years of the Modi government, and it is evident how much pressure is being created by the Centre on the opposition,” he said.

Referring to the notice sent by senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha, Maken said “selective leakage” from the ED’s office to downgrade the image of Congress leaders is completely illegal.

“We are asking the government to stop selectively leaking information. The Supreme Court and high courts have already ruled against such practices,” he said. The notice was sent to Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju.

Citing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) mentioned in the notice, Maken asked about the scheduled offences based on which ED is conducting the investigations.

“Kindly tell us which police agency has registered an FIR under which scheduled offence. Congress leaders have been continuously asking for the FIR’s copy and got no response,” he said, adding that the ED has no right to conduct a probe under PMLA without an FIR.

Maken further said Congress leaders will request the President today evening to roll back the Agnipath scheme and arrange a discussion on it in the Parliament taking the youth into confidence.

The Congress leader referred to a circular released by the then chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and said the retirement age of soldiers must be increased to 58 years. “Isn’t the introduction of the Agnipath scheme a disrespect to his (Bipin Rawat) vision?” Maken said.

