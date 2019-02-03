Congress appoints K S Alagiri as new Tamil Nadu unit chief

Indian National Congress has on Saturday appointed former MP K S Alagiri as the new president for Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. The Congress party has also appointed five executive presidents for TNCC.

According to an announcement released by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, K S Alagiri will replace former TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasr.

“K S Alagiri will be the new president for TNPCC. H Vasanthakumar, M K Vishnuprasad, K Jayakumar,and Mayura Jayakumar will function as the Working Presidents of Congress. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing TNPCC chief Thirunavukkarasar,” read a statement released by K C Venugopal.

A former MP K S Alagiri was elected from Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency . H Vasanthakumar, the chairman of home appliances firm Vasanth and Co and uncle of the Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Sounderrarajan, former TNPCC chief M Krishnaswamy’s son and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss’s cousin M K Vishnuprasad are the familiar faces in the new executive presidents’ list.

