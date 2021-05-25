Home / India News / Congress asks Twitter to tag as ‘manipulated media’ tweets of ministers
india news

Congress asks Twitter to tag as ‘manipulated media’ tweets of ministers

This comes days after Twitter last week flagged as manipulated media BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet with details of the alleged Congress toolkit. Several BJP leaders and Union ministers amplified Patra’s tweet
By Malavika PM
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File photo)

The Congress on Tuesdaywrote to Twitter urging it to tag as “manipulated media” tweets of Union ministers for “spreading false and malicious propaganda” related to the alleged toolkit, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed was made to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and build a biased narrative over Covid-19 management, and the Central Vista project.

This comes days after Twitter last week flagged as manipulated media BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet with details of the alleged Congress toolkit. Several BJP leaders and Union ministers amplified Patra’s tweet.

The government has written to Twitter to express its displeasure over the tagging of Patra’s tweet. The Delhi Police on Monday said they have sought a clarification from Twitter in connection with the tagging. Police officers also visited Twitter’s offices and to issue summons to Twitter’s managing director Manish Maheshwari related to the probe into the toolkit.

Also Read | After Delhi Police’s visit to Twitter office, Rahul Gandhi tweets about truth

In his letter to Twitter, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala has cited links to the tweets of 11 Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Smriti Irani for action. “You would appreciate that the forged, fabricated material and the claims made under the malicious #CongressToolkitExposed, by the various ministers above-named, is identical to the material that has already marked as ‘manipulative media’, by Twitter, on various accounts including that of the BJP Spokesperson- Mr. Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj,” he wrote. “...people tend to believe ‘true’ and take on face value, any information that is put up directly by a Union Minister of the Government of India through his/her official/verified Twitter account.” Surjewala argued it becomes even more important that their tweets are also classified as manipulated media. He added ministers should be dealt with the same yardstick.

Twitter defines any media (videos, audios, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated as manipulated. Tweets are labelled under this category when they are “likely to cause harm”.

Congress last week wrote to Twitter seeking the removal of BJP chief J P Nadda, Irani, Patra, and B L Santosh’s tweets about the toolkit and to permanently suspend their accounts. Two Congress leaders have filed a complaint seeking a first information report against BJP leaders for allegedly “forging documents, and circulating fabricated material on Twitter under the hashtag CongressToolkitExposed.”

There was no immediate response from BJP or Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP