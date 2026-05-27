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Congress attacks BJP-led govt over ‘collapsed’ exam system, seeks Pradhan’s removal

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar alleged that papers have been leaked over 80 times across examinations under the current government

Updated on: May 27, 2026 02:49 pm IST
By Himanshi Sharma
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The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over a “collapsed” examination system, and demanded the immediate removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated paper leaks and student suicides.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)

“The Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] makes reels before [board] exams for [his annual] Pariksha pe Charcha [interaction with students, teachers, and parents] and goes silent after the paper leaks,” said Kanhaiya Kumar, the in charge of Congress’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Kumar said the Congress, NSUI, and Youth Congress would continue their agitation from Parliament to the streets. He flagged complaints about the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination, with students alleging out-of-syllabus questions and insufficient time per question. “The UPSC syllabus does not leak. The NEET paper does. That tells you everything about this government,” he said, referring to the compromised National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026.

He said Modi has not said a word about the NEET issue and questioned the compulsion for keeping an “incompetent” education minister in place. “He is your own Cabinet minister, not Trump’s, whom you are trembling before.”

There was no immediate response from the BJP.

 
examination system congress bjp dharmendra pradhan
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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