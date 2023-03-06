Congress attacks BJP over support to Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Meghalaya

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for rushing to support a government led by National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya, saying the BJP considered the NPP-led government as the “most corrupt” in the run-up to the election but was joining hands with him “in a fit of amnesia”.

Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan receives the letter of support from NPP leader Conrad Sangma to form the government in Meghalaya (PTI)

“When the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda came to Meghalaya, they all accused and abused the NPP. But after the results when the BJP got only two out of the 60 seats, then the next day they joined together. This is how the BJP fool the people of India and Meghalaya,” Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala said at a news conference in Delhi on Monday.

The Congress also put out a bunch of videos of speeches delivered by top BJP leaders during the Meghalaya election campaign where they accuse the Sangma-led government of corruption and nepotism.

“A few days back Conrad Sangma’s government in Meghalaya was the MOST corrupt in the country according to both PM & HM. Now of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on Twitter. “I should have added that BJP Washing Machine is now running full speed,” Ramesh added.

At the briefing in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate recalled that the BJP brass demanded investigations into corruption allegations against the NPP government before the election and has no qualms about partnering with the same party now. “This kind of drama over corruption has also been seen in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

The NPP, which won 26 seats in the 60-member assembly, earlier had the support of two BJP legislators, two MLAs from the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two Independent MLAs, taking their tally to 32 and one more than the 31 needed for a majority.

On Sunday evening, the United Democratic Party (UDP), the second-largest party with 11 seats, and the Peoples’ Democratic Front (PDF), which has two MLAs, also extended their support to Conrad, taking the coalition’s tally to 45 legislators.

