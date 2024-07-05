Congress attacks Centre over mobile phone tariff hike

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday attacked the central government over the three private telecom companies, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel, increasing their service tariffs from July 3 and 4, 2024, without any oversight and regulation. (Representative Photo)

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala during a press conference accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of crony capitalism and abdicating its responsibility towards 1.09 billion mobile users in India.

“It is under the governance and with the consent of the Modi government that three private telecom companies have increased their service tariffs. This will collectively cost their 109 crore (1.09 billion) users approximately Rs.35,000 crore,” Surjewala said.

Also Read: Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike: What changes for you as new rates take effect

The Congress spokesperson mentioned that out of the 1.19 billion mobile users in the country, 1.09 billion people depend on the services of these three private companies, which hold around 92% of the market share.

Claiming that the three companies have increased the tariffs by approximately the same percentage and would be effective from the same time, Surjewala said, “...It is unique how companies with different investments, varied customer bases, profitability, and capex requirements have increased the prices by nearly the same percentage, within 48 hours”.

The government is fleecing 1.09 billion mobile phone users by sanctioning profiteering by private cell companies, Surjewala alleged.

Also Read: Decoding costlier Airtel and Jio bills, and what it means for India’s 5G curve

Alleging that the Modi-led government imposed no regulations on these companies, Surjewala also questioned the government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for turning a blind eye towards the 1.09 billion cell phone users in the country. “Was the decision to hike the tariffs withheld till the election results were declared and the Modi government would not have to address the concerns?” asked Surjewala.

Last month, the three companies announced an increase in tariff plans which came into effect from July 3 and 4. While Reliance Jio hiked the prices by an average 20%, Vodafone hiked the tariff price by an average of 16%, and Airtel by 15%.