Congress’ Azadi Gaurav Yatra concludes in Delhi in the presence of Sonia Gandhi

Over the last 56 days, the padayatris travelled through Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, covering around 1,200 kilometres
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepts sand and water from various states from 'padayatris' at the concluding ceremony of the party's Azadi Gaurav Yatra, at Rajghat in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:08 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: The Congress party’s 56-day-long Azadi Gaurav Yatra culminated in Delhi’s Rajghat on Wednesday morning, with interim president Sonia Gandhi greeting the padayatris and handing out participation certificates to party workers.

As per the Congress Seva Dal’s tradition, Gandhi also recited the oath to honour the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. She was accompanied by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and Mahila Congress president Neta D’Souza.

“On the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Indian National Congress is honouring and remembering India’s glorious sacrifices and paying tribute to freedom fighters,” Chaudhary said.

Keeping in mind the upcoming Gujarat elections, the Congress launched the Azadi Gaurav Yatra on April 6 from Gandhi Ashram in the state to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The yatra also kickstarted their Gujarat election campaign, highlighting the role played by the party during the freedom movement.

Over the last 56 days, the padayatris travelled through Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, covering around 1,200 kilometres. The yatra reached the national capital on May 29.

The second part of the Azadi Gaurav Yatra will be undertaken by all district units from August 9-15, where 75 people, in accordance with India’s 75th year of Independence. The third event will be led by the Youth Congress and the National Student Union of India, and a ‘Rozgar Do Yatra’ will also be held.

