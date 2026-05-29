Congress brass to discuss Karnataka govt structure post-leadership transition

Top Congress leaders were expected to discuss the structure of the Karnataka government, the composition of the new council of ministers, Cabinet berths, allocation of key portfolios, the balance between factions within the state unit, and possible organisational changes to manage competing interests post-leadership transition.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah held a joint press conference with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, on Thursday. (ANI)

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Siddaramaiah, 77, who resigned as the chief minister on Thursday, and DK Shivakumar, expected to take over, will be part of the consultations in New Delhi even as the resignation process was completed in Bengaluru on Friday. People aware of the matter said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is expected to meet next week to elect its new leader.

Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the council of ministers ahead of the leadership transition. “Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made,” Gehlot said in a notification.

Siddaramaiah’s resignation ended months of uncertainty over the Congress leadership transition in the state. He held a breakfast meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, including Shivakumar, before submitting his resignation letter to Gehlot’s special secretary, since the governor was out of state. Gehlot accepted the resignation after returning to Bengaluru.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Siddaramaiah held a joint press conference with Shivakumar and minister G Parameshwara and said he acted on the Congress leadership’s directions but would remain active in Karnataka politics. He said he declined an offer to go to the Rajya Sabha, saying he was not interested in national politics. Siddaramaiah said he intended to continue as a legislator and remain in public life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Siddaramaiah held a joint press conference with Shivakumar and minister G Parameshwara and said he acted on the Congress leadership’s directions but would remain active in Karnataka politics. He said he declined an offer to go to the Rajya Sabha, saying he was not interested in national politics. Siddaramaiah said he intended to continue as a legislator and remain in public life. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Siddaramaiah avoided naming a personal choice and said whoever the leadership and the Congress CLP chooses will be his successor. Karnataka minister HK Patil told reporters that Siddaramaiah backed Shivakumar as the new chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddaramaiah avoided naming a personal choice and said whoever the leadership and the Congress CLP chooses will be his successor. Karnataka minister HK Patil told reporters that Siddaramaiah backed Shivakumar as the new chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar left for Delhi on Thursday for talks with the party leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar left for Delhi on Thursday for talks with the party leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thunderstorms in the Capital grounded Siddaramaiah’s flight in Jaipur, while Shivakumar arrived in Delhi late Thursday night. Shivakumar is expected to be elected as the leader at the CLP meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thunderstorms in the Capital grounded Siddaramaiah’s flight in Jaipur, while Shivakumar arrived in Delhi late Thursday night. Shivakumar is expected to be elected as the leader at the CLP meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress swept back to power in Karnataka in 2023, winning 135 of 224 seats, the party’s biggest victory in a generation in the state. It has since been mired in tensions over the top post. Siddaramaiah, a two-time chief minister, built a grassroots coalition of backward classes, Dalits, and Muslims, helping Congress replace the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power.

Siddaramaiah, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, stepped down two days after the party leadership called him and Shivakumar to Delhi and held marathon meetings. The party leadership pushed Siddaramaiah to step aside and make way for a new leadership, especially in view of the 2028 assembly elections.

The attention shifted to the composition of the next Cabinet after Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Multiple deputy chief ministers were expected to be appointed. Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, is expected to get a Cabinet berth. He is also being discussed for a deputy chief minister role, with supporters arguing that his inclusion could help retain backward class support.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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