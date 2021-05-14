Home / India News / Congress brings up pre-poll promise of free vaccination in Bihar; urges Centre not to ‘burden’ states to procure vaccine
Congress brings up pre-poll promise of free vaccination in Bihar; urges Centre not to ‘burden’ states to procure vaccine

Congress also reiterated its previous demand of doing away with the required 28% GST levied on medical supplies for corona and on ambulance rides, and urged the Prime Minister to vaccinate 60% of the population
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party while campaigning for the Bihar legislative assembly elections had promised to provide vaccines to citizens free of cost.(Bloomberg)

Congress on Friday hit out at the Centre over the pre-poll promise of delivering free vaccines against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) they made in Bihar and asking why the responsibility of procuring vaccines has now been left to the states.

“In the Bihar elections, you (the Prime Minister) and the finance minister had declared that free vaccines would be available, was it a jumla?” said Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil in a tweet.

“Why are you putting the burden on the states today? Why are you blaming your sins on the states?” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while campaigning for the Bihar legislative assembly elections had promised to provide vaccines to citizens free of cost. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had launched the election manifesto, promising free vaccination amongst other things, in Patna in October of last year. A similar promise was reiterated during poll campaigning in Bengal.

Bihar has been in the news lately for a tragic incident where 82 bodies were recovered from the Ganga in the state’s Buxar district. The bodies are believed to have floated downstream from Uttar Pradesh. It spread panic amongst locals who feared Covid-19 might have led to the deaths.

Buxar district magistrate Aman Samir told Hindustan Times that continuous patrols were being carried out in Chakki, Simri, Brahmpur and Chausa, and the people have been asked not to bathe in the river since it is not known why the deaths occurred.

“People are being advised to avoid taking bath in the river. Since all bodies are floating downstream from the direction of Uttar Pradesh, it is not known what disease claimed them,” he said.

Congress also reiterated its previous demand of doing away with the required 28% GST levied on medical supplies for corona and on ambulance rides, and urged the Prime Minister to vaccinate 60% of the population, through a “universal vaccination” programme, to stop a “third wave” of Covid-19 from happening.

