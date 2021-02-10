Congress calls for seven-hour Odisha bandh on February 15 over rising fuel price
The Congress gave a call for a seven-hour Odisha shutdown on February 15 to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel.
Blaming both the Centre and the Odisha government for the rising fuel prices, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said on Tuesday that the shutdown would begin from 7 am and continue till 1 pm.
Vehicles will stay off the roads, shops and other business establishments will also remain shut during the period, he said.
Patnaik said that his party is aware that people will face various inconveniences due to the bandh but there is no alternative to protest against the government's "habit" of hiking fuel prices.
Seeking the support of the public for the bandh, Patnaik said the state government should reduce tax on petrol and diesel in order to give some relief to the people who are already sustaining hardship due to the pandemic.
He alleged that both the Centre and the state government are imposing unreasonable taxes on petrol and diesel, leading to a steep hike in fuel prices that in turn resulted in increase in the prices of other essential commodities.
"The two governments must be held accountable. Only a sharp reduction in fuel prices will give relief to the common man," he said.
Patnaik said the Congress will also raise the issues of the border dispute between Odisha and neighbouring states, the Mahanadi water dispute and political killings in the state.
"Under the BJD government, 'jal, jungle aur zameen' (water, forest and land) are in danger in our state. In recent years, killings have become rampant. Our mothers and sisters are not safe on the streets. We need to raise our voice. I appeal to the people to support the bandh," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know so far about the rescue operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home guard dismissed for showing affection to LGBT partner reinstated by court
- The court said the dismissal was in violation of the Navtej Singh Johar ruling of the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 11,067 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.85 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress calls for seven-hour Odisha bandh on February 15 over rising fuel price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explains why it didn't take action on some handles despite Centre's push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in 7 states and UTs in last 3 weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Way ahead difficult’: Rescue ops at Tapovan tunnel continues, 30 feared trapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishiganga disaster may have involved ice, rock avalanche: Met organisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 1 of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections records 82% polling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79MT in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breach of privilege for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice to Centre on petition to define 'minority'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s daily Covid-19 toll below 100, here’s which states are contributing most
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Twitter seeks talks, ministers and celebrities move to Indian-made app Koo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox