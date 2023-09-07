Ideals & objectives of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will continue in perpetuity: Pawan Khera

The Congress party on Thursday celebrated the first anniversary of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ with party chairman of media and publicity department, Pawan Khera showering praises on leader Rahul Gandhi for its historic success.

The yatra covered over 4,000 km across 12 states and 2 union territories (UTs) led by Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra covered over 4,000 km across 12 states and 2 union territories (UTs) led by the former Congress chief.

Heaping praises on Gandhi, Khera said, “Today is the first anniversary of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra. The man, the leader who inspired thousands of people to participate in this historic moment, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, has continued the Yatra even after the Yatra has physically come to an end after 4,000 km in 1,045 days.”

“You have all the data, but this is not a journey that can be measured in miles and kilometres. This is a journey which can be measured in various dreams, aspirations, tears, smiles, and hopes of millions of Indians who communicated with our leaders in different languages through different expressions… That’s how India came together. That’s how Bharat came together”, Khera said.

Khera added that the yatra was a pilgrimage and pilgrimage never ends.

“Pilgrimage is the beginning of every journey. We promise you that the ideals, inspiration and objectives of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will continue in perpetuity”, he said.

Shedding light on the ongoing Bharat-India row, the Congress leader said, “There are forces and there have always been forces that have tried to stop India from uniting. They feel threatened to see a united India... They are trying to divide between Bharat and India... Whether you call it ‘Sona’ or gold, the price will not change… Who are these forces and why are they hell-bent on dividing India and Bharat?”, he added.

The controversy surrounding Bharat-India was fuelled amid reports that Rashtrapati Bhawan had sent an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of “President of Bharat” instead of the usual “President of India”.