Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / New Parliament building: Kharge targets Centre for not inviting President Murmu

New Parliament building: Kharge targets Centre for not inviting President Murmu

BySaptarshi Das
May 22, 2023 04:47 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of electing the President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal for electoral reasons

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday targeted Centre for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of electing the President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities for electoral reasons.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo)

“It looks like the Modi Govt has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While Former President, Shri Kovind was not invited for the New Parliament foundation laying ceremony. The President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building,” Kharge tweeted.

The Lok Sabha secretariat last Thursday announced that the construction of the new Parliament Building was complete, and PM Modi would inaugurate the structure on May 28.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the decision saying that the President, not PM, should inaugurate the new Parliament building. This decision has also been criticised by Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and more.

Kharge said, “The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents the government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolize Government’s commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety.”

“The Modi Govt has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government,” he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a veiled jibe had earlier noted that the decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 was coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. “A complete insult to all our Founding Fathers and Mothers. A total rejection of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, et al. A blatant repudiation of Dr. Ambedkar,” he said.

The new Parliament building, which spans an area of 64,500 square metre, will seat 1,272 people in the new Lok Sabha Hall, whereas 384 seats are provided for the Rajya Sabha. The building will also be able to withstand earthquakes. The theme of the Lok Sabha will be the National Bird, Peacock, and the theme of the Rajya Sabha will be the National Flower, Lotus.

Its foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
mallikarjun kharge president of india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP