New Parliament building: Kharge targets Centre for not inviting President Murmu

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday targeted Centre for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of electing the President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities for electoral reasons. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo)

“It looks like the Modi Govt has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While Former President, Shri Kovind was not invited for the New Parliament foundation laying ceremony. The President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building,” Kharge tweeted.

The Lok Sabha secretariat last Thursday announced that the construction of the new Parliament Building was complete, and PM Modi would inaugurate the structure on May 28.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the decision saying that the President, not PM, should inaugurate the new Parliament building. This decision has also been criticised by Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and more.

Kharge said, “The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents the government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolize Government’s commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety.”

“The Modi Govt has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government,” he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a veiled jibe had earlier noted that the decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 was coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. “A complete insult to all our Founding Fathers and Mothers. A total rejection of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, et al. A blatant repudiation of Dr. Ambedkar,” he said.

The new Parliament building, which spans an area of 64,500 square metre, will seat 1,272 people in the new Lok Sabha Hall, whereas 384 seats are provided for the Rajya Sabha. The building will also be able to withstand earthquakes. The theme of the Lok Sabha will be the National Bird, Peacock, and the theme of the Rajya Sabha will be the National Flower, Lotus.

Its foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in 2020.