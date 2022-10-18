'Congress condemns': AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia criticised over row on comment on PM's mother

As the Aam Aadmi Party looks to expand its base in Gujarat amid hectic campaigns and frequent visits by top leaders, the state unit chief has drawn criticism ahead of the assembly elections due in the state. Gopal Italia - who was briefly detained in Delhi last week when the AAP’s members protested outside the office of the NCW (National Commission for Women) where he was summoned - has been accused of making casteist comments, and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother Hira Ba. Not just the leaders of the BJP, but even those of the Congress has said that his comments were “unacceptable”.

“He made casteist comments. Neither Gujarat nor India would tolerate this,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, speaking to news agency ANI.

“He made comments on PM Modi’s mother. Ma to Ma hoti hai, chaahe woh kisi ki bhi ma ho. Mata kabhi kumata nahi hoti, beta hota hai. (A mother is a mother, no matter whose mother she is. She can never be bad, the child may be),” he is further heard saying in a video tweeted by ANI. “She is 100 years old, and she has no connection with politics. He is making a comment on her? The Congress condemns it,” Baghel further stressed.

However, he also said that the AAP was only trying to cut votes. “They (AAP) are 'B' team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but 'Khas Aadmi Party',” ANI quote him as saying.

Meanwhile, Italia had drawn the BJP’s fury last week as union minister Smriti Irani had posted a video. “Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuse Hira Ba with your blessings. I proffer no outrage, I don’t want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice,” she tweeted.

“First it was the Prime Minister, now he is seen targeting the Prime Minister’s 100-year-old mother. People of Gujarat will not tolerate such kind of behaviour,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.

(With inputs from ANI)

