...
...
Next Story

Congress to expand outreach to students, Ram Temple Trust protests

The CWC decided to expand Rahul Gandhi’s student outreach to 800 towns and take up Vande Mataram and Ram temple donation issues

Updated on: Aug 20, 2026, 06:59:17 IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) said on Wednesday it would double down on the party’s outreach to students by extending Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron ki Goonj” programme to 800 towns, launch a grassroots agitation against alleged donation theft at the Ram Mandir and resolved not to sing the full version of the national song Vande Mataram at party events.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (AICC/PTI)
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (AICC/PTI)

Following a four-hour-long meeting of the party’s apex top executive body, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said paper leaks and students’ issues are the party’s top priority. HT on August 18 had reported that CWC would chart an expansion plan of Chhatron ki Goonj (Voice of Students).

The move comes in the backdrop of the Congress launching an intense protest against the government in the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament over the use of force against protesting students in New Delhi on July 20. The students’ protest, headed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), came in the wake of allegations of irregularities, including paper leak, in the NEET-UG 2026.

“Number one issue is paper leak. The agitation of students and the way in which the government reacted to it made it clear that the government was on the back foot. We have decided that LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Chhatron ki Goonj and his direct involvement of agitation, especially the surgical strike on PM’s house, created a big impact. The CWC decided that we will continue Chhatron ki Goonj in around 800 cities small and medium cities. Rahul Gandhi will attend some of these programmes,” Venugopal said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

vande mataramrahul gandhiram mandircongress cwc
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Congress to expand outreach to students, Ram Temple Trust protests
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe