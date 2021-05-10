Home / India News / Congress defers party president polls once again, cites Covid-19 pandemic
india news

Congress defers party president polls once again, cites Covid-19 pandemic

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “the election has been deferred for two to three months”.
By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:57 PM IST
New Delhi, India - Feb. 27, 2020: A delegation from the Indian National Congress led by party President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh addresses the media after submitting a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over the violence in the city, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Party leaders K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Surjewala and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The Congress party’s internal elections to elect the successor of President Sonia Gandhi has been deferred once again as several members in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday emphasized keeping the focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and the relief work, the CWC resolution stated.

In January, the Congress had decided to hold the long-pending organizational elections in June to elect a new president. Now, amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic raging across the country, the party has decided to defer the polls once again.

“In view of the nationwide emergent conditions prevailing on account of unprecedented Corona pandemic, the CWC was unanimous that all our energies should be channelized towards saving every life and helping every Covid affected person. CWC, therefore, unanimously resolved to defer the elections temporarily in the midst of these challenging times,” read the CWC resolution.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “the election has been deferred for two to three months” but at least two other party insiders said that polls would not happen till the covid subsides.

In her opening remarks, Congress president Sonia Gandhi mentioned the internal polls and said, “There is another important issue on which I would like your guidance. When we met on January 22nd, we had decided that the process for electing a Congress President would be completed by end-June. The election authority chairperson, Madhusudan Mistri ji, has prepared a schedule.”

The Mistri panel had proposed that the elections would be held in the last week of June. But leaders, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, argued that this is time to hold party polls.

The Congress party’s internal elections to elect the successor of President Sonia Gandhi has been deferred once again as several members in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday emphasized keeping the focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and the relief work, the CWC resolution stated.

In January, the Congress had decided to hold the long-pending organizational elections in June to elect a new president. Now, amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic raging across the country, the party has decided to defer the polls once again.

“In view of the nationwide emergent conditions prevailing on account of unprecedented Corona pandemic, the CWC was unanimous that all our energies should be channelized towards saving every life and helping every Covid affected person. CWC, therefore, unanimously resolved to defer the elections temporarily in the midst of these challenging times,” read the CWC resolution.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “the election has been deferred for two to three months” but at least two other party insiders said that polls would not happen till the covid subsides.

In her opening remarks, Congress president Sonia Gandhi mentioned the internal polls and said, “There is another important issue on which I would like your guidance. When we met on January 22nd, we had decided that the process for electing a Congress President would be completed by end-June. The election authority chairperson, Madhusudan Mistri ji, has prepared a schedule.”

The Mistri panel had proposed that the elections would be held in the last week of June. But leaders, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, argued that this is time to hold party polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP