Congress draws 3 conclusions as Uddhav resigns, MVA fails: 'Defection is...'

Congress which was an ally of the Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra said it is time for every Indian to pause and think if this is the India of their dreams. Saluting the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for "fighting the principles fight -- for truth, for righteousness, for harmony, for progress and for the Constitution," Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said defection has become democracy.

Putting an end to a week-long drama spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his CM post on Wednesday night during a Facebook address after the Supreme Court cleared decks for his floor test on Thursday. "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC," he said.

In his last speech as the CM, Uddhav also thanked Sonia Gandhi.

In his last speech as the CM, Uddhav also thanked Sonia Gandhi.

Uddhav Thackeray quits as Maha CM after losing Sena MLAs to Eknath Shinde

Surjewala drew three conclusions from the fall of the MVA government: Right of voters to choose a government has been trampled by political corruption; Tenth Tenth Schedule of Constitution- Anti Defection Law- is a dead letter now - observed in violation; Courts have failed to check the treachery committed on Democracy.

Listing the states where similar things happened including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Arunachal, Manipur, Meghalaya, Surjewala said, "People's mandate is again run over by the bulldozer of allurement-inducement-intimidation and crass political corruption".

