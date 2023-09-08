Congress engaged in uniting Bharat, BJP trying to break it: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered the India-Bharat controversy needlessly and also accused the party of trying to break the country. Kharge further asserted that Congress is engaged in uniting Bharat. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

The Congress chief was speaking at ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, an event organised in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

“If the BJP hates the word India, then why it has named schemes like ‘Startup India’, Digital India’, Skill India’ and ‘Make in India’,” asked Kharge.

“We have formed an alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and now BJP is saying the country’s name India should be changed to Bharat. There is both India and Bharat in the Constitution itself. Then why are they triggering a dispute over it ?” Kharge said.

“We love Bharat. Rahul Ji took out a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and named the yatra Bharat Jodo. We are engaged in uniting Bharat and you (BJP) are engaged in breaking it,” he said.

“If you (BJP) hate India’, then why does Modi ji have given words like Startup India’, Digital India’, Khelo India’ and Make in India’? We have to fight against this mentality (of BJP),” said Kharge.

The name change controversy erupted after invitations for a G20 dinner in New Delhi sent out by Droupadi Murmu, describing her position as ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India’, triggered a massive furore on Tuesday. The opposition alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was planning to drop ‘India’ and stay with just ‘Bharat’ as the country’s name.

Kharge further praised the Chhattisgarh government for its developmental works in the state. Referring to the state, he said it is not Modi’s Gujarat model but the model of the Congress, Baghel and his cabinet.

“..It is not Modi’s Gujarat model but the model of the Congress, Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet. Modi ji should see the work of Baghel government then only he can realise how work can be done in five years,” he added.

After the event, Kharge spoke to reporters in the Rajnandgaon district about the political tussle on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent remarks about Sanatan Dharma.

Asked about the remark, Kharge said, “I have not come here to speak about anyone’s religion. I have come to participate in the programme (Bharose ka Sammelan) meant for the poor. Religion and politics are different things and there is no need to mix them. I don’t want to debate on it.”

The DMK and the Congress are part of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance

