Congress explains 'chronology' after ED arrests Channi's nephew ahead of polls

The Congress on Friday explained the 'chronology' behind the arrest of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey in four points. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP has deployed its 'Election department' ED (Enforcement Directorate) just 15 days ahead of the election because PM Modi is staring at a defeat in Punjab. While the people of Punjab are paying a price for supporting the farmers' protest, the 'fake raid and arrest' are BJP's favour to 'Chote Modi' Kejriwal who had also notified the farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Attacking Channi by digging up his nephew's six-year-old case, attacking Sidhu in a 33-year-old case are extensions of support to Kejriwal, Surjewala said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it is a political arrest to create pressure. "If action had to be taken against someone, it should have been done over 4-5 months, not in one single day. It's being done purposely. Channi is a Scheduled Caste CM; they want to hassle and demoralise him," Kharge said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the arrest, SAD leader Bikram Majithia said all this money belong to Channi and Honey is just Channi's treasurer. "This is a story of three things: Money, Honey and Channi. Initially, money was seized, then Honey was arrested and now is the turn of Channi," Majithia said.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “Channi managed to do wonders within 111 days. People take 4 to 5 years to indulge in such corruption. It is unfortunate. People are watching and Punjab deserves an honest government."

On January 18, the ED conducted raids at Honey Singh's premises and seized ₹10 crore. A case of illegal sand mining was filed in 2018 and in the FIR, Honey's name was not there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest of Honey comes days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is to announce the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate. In a close fight between Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for the top job, Channi is believed to be ahead. The arrest of Honey, however, may upset the calculations.