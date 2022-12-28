Congress foundation day: Kharge attacks BJP over unemployment, hatred

Congress chief Malllikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating divisions, sowing hatred, and perpetuating unemployment in the country. He said the idea of India was repeatedly being attacked.

“...hatred is deepening every day across the country. People are burdened due to inflation and unemployment, but the government is unconcerned,” he said in his speech at a function to mark the Congress’s 138th foundation day.

He added Congress will have to unite youngsters, women, deprived classes, and intellectuals to combat hatred and unemployment and to ensure inclusiveness.

Kharge said the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress’s biggest public outreach exercise in decades, was the beginning of steps to unite people. “The yatra has given a new lease of life to tens of millions of Congress workers across the country.” He added the yatra has shown Congress’s ideology is widely and robustly supported.

He referred to development under Congress rule and added India did not just become a successful and strong democracy but within a few decades, it became a superpower in economic, nuclear, and strategic areas. “The country is at the top among nations in agriculture, education, medical, IT, and services sector.”

Kharge attributed the development to Congress’s faith in democracy and inclusive ideology. He added the party takes everyone along and places full faith in the Constitution to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all.

In a tweet separately, Kharge said Congress has always worked for the well-being and progress of the people. “We firmly believe in equality of opportunity guaranteed in political, economic & social rights, enshrined in the Constitution of India,” said Kharge, who unfurled Congress’s flag to mark the foundation day at the party’s headquarters.

Former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other top party leaders were present on the occasion.

In a tweet in Hindi on the foundation day, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am proud to be a part of an organisation which chose the path of truth, non-violence, and struggle and always worked in the public interest.”

