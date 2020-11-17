‘Congress, Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to era of terror’: Amit Shah

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:19 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at newly-formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and said either the alliance gets with the national mood or else people will sink it.

Mocking the PAGD by calling it ‘Gupkar Gang’, Shah said in a series of tweets that the alliance is against national interest. He also said that the Jammu and Kashmir will always be an integral part of India.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it,” Shah said in one of the tweets.

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

The home minister said PAGD was trying to go global and seek intervention in Jammu and Kashmir from foreign forces. “The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said.

He also dragged Congress in his attack as he questioned what the grand old party’s stand was. “The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India,” Shah asked. Congress, after attending Gupkar alliance meeting a few days ago, had announced that it supports the alliance and will fight the BJP on all fronts in the upcoming council polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PAGD is a political alliance between multiple regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir and has vowed to restrore Article 350 in the state.

Shah accused them of trying to bring back the era of terror in Jammu and Kashmir. “Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere,” Shah wrote on Twitter.