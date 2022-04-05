Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress high command asks Thomas to keep away from CPI(M) seminar
india news

Congress high command asks Thomas to keep away from CPI(M) seminar

A speculation erupted after CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan said he expected Thomas to participate in the debate.
The Congress reportedly reminded KV Thomas, a former minister, that the earlier directive was applicable to all leaders from the state. (HT File)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress high command on Monday directed party leader KV Thomas not to attend a seminar organised during the CPI(M) party Congress at Kannur in northern Kerala on April 9 and asked him to abide by the decision of the party state unit.

Earlier, the high command had asked another senior leader Shashi Tharoor not to attend the seminar.

The Congress reportedly reminded Thomas, a former minister, that the earlier directive was applicable to all leaders from the state.

Later, he said he will not attend the CPI(M) meet. A speculation erupted after CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan said he expected Thomas to participate in the debate.

“Since many leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, is attending the summit, I also expressed my intention. As the party central leadership made its point clear I will go by it,” Thomas said in Kochi.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal informed him about the decision of the party president, a senior leader said.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, many leaders, including Rajmohan Unnithan MP, had criticised Thomas for his repeated assertions to attend the party congress (April 6-9).

The CPI(M) had invited senior leaders from different parties for the seminar. While Tharoor was invited for a seminar on centre-state relations, Thomas for a topic on secularism and challenges.

But later, PCC chief K Sudhakaran had asked all party leaders not to attend it and warned action if they flout it. He said a ban was imposed after realising sentiments of the people and the “government’s indifferent attitude towards popular protest against the high-speed K Rail project”. But the CPI(M) criticised the move and said the Congress was playing into the hands of the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP