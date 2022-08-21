'Congress ideology in my blood....': Anand Sharma on why he quit top party post

Congress leader Anand Sharma - after resigning from a key Himachal Pradesh post on Sunday - reiterated that he "is a lifelong Congressman' and will stay committed to the party's ideology. His remarks came shortly after he resigned as the chairman of the Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, delivering yet another blow to the party after its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from a key post a couple of days ago.

"I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong Congressman and remain firm on my convictions," he said in a tweet.

"Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice," he added.

In a letter submitted to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Anand Sharma - a former Union minister - is reported to have said that his "self-respect had been hurt' as he was not consulted or invited to any of the meetings of the party. He has said he had been feeling ignored and sidelined for the decisions regarding the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. Sharma was appointed as chairman of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.

Azad had earlier resigned as the campaign committee chairman for the Jammu and Kashmir polls. According to reports, Azad, in his resignation letter, had written that some other important person should be given the post of campaign committee chairman as he was upset due to some appointments in the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) and other committees for the J&K polls.