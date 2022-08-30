Congress launches campaign against BJP, questions unkept promises

Preparing the pitch for the Assembly polls next year, the Congress in Karnataka on Monday announced a campaign “Nim Hatra Idya Uttara?” (Do you have an answer?), against the ruling BJP in the State for its “unfulfilled” promises made by the party in its election manifesto in 2018.

The campaign, seen as a counter to BJP’s ‘Janotsava’ campaign, was launched by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others, and will go on till the 2023 Assembly polls with the Congress asking the BJP questions every day.

“The BJP made 600 promises to the people of Karnataka and they haven’t started work on 91 per cent of them. This is a campaign we have initiated to put the truth before the people, summarising the betrayal by the saffron party,” Surjewala said.

Speaking to reporters here, he accused the BJP of being power-hungry and alleged that its administration was corrupt.

“This is a government of four Cs - crumbling infrastructure, complete policy paralysis, corruption and communal tension,” he said as he called Bommai as “perhaps the most incompetent CM in the history of Karnataka heading the most-corrupt government in the country.” Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of bringing down the State’s image by indulging in corruption, referring to scams like the one related to recruitment of sub- inspectors of the police.

“To hide their failures, they are raising religious issues,” he said.

The BJP’s 2018 manifesto was titled ‘Namma Karnatakakakke Namma Vachana’ (Our promise to our Karnataka), Shivakumar said and added, “Instead they have done vanchane (betrayed) the people of the State.”