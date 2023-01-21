Congress launches ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign logo

The Congress on Saturday unveiled the logo of its ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign that will kick off on January 26, and released an eight-page charge sheet against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for door-to-door distribution during the campaign.

Introducing the logo, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said while the Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ideological movement, the Haath se Haath Jodo campaign is a door-to-door electoral campaign to highlight the failures of the Modi government and take the message of the Yatra to every Indian.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick start the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, which will be organised in the first phase at village and block levels, in the second phase at the district level and in the third phase at the state level.

“The Hath se Hath Jodo campaign will take a direct aim at the PM Modi government’s failure and is strictly a political campaign. Hath se Hath Jodo may have a second or a third phase too but for now our goal is to distribute the charge sheet against the BJP along with Rahul Gandhi’s letter from door to door,” Ramesh said during a press conference.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who was also present at the Hath se Hath Jodo symbol launch said, “Sure the Yatra will end on January 30, but its spirit won’t, which will be extended through the Hath se Hath Jodo campaign.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its final phase and the padayatra part (foot march) is scheduled to be over by January 29 . The Yatra will, however, culminate on January 30. Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag in the Congress headquarters in Jammu & Kashmir and the party workers too will hoist the flag in the party’s district offices all over India. On the same day, a public meeting will be held at the Shere Punjab stadium in Srinagar. At the same time,

“After 130 days of this historic programme (Bharat Jodo Yatra)), the Congress party got enough input from the people of the country. During the march lakhs of people interacted with Rahul Gandhi and shared their pain and suffering due to the misrule of the PM Modi government. Today we released the charge sheet against the Modi government at the Centre and if need be then PCC offices too will release a similar charge sheet against the BJP over atrocities observed in every state as part of the Hath se Hath Jodo campaign. We had a real field impact study about the country’s situation due to the bad policies of the central government,” Venugopal said.