Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday said she will contest in the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate, a day after she tonsured her head in protest against the denial of a ticket, even as dissent over candidate lists brewed among major parties in the state
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram:

Subhash announced her candidature from Ettumanoor constituency in Kottayam district, saying that she took the decision respecting the sentiments of her followers.

Her decision invited the ire of senior party leaders, who said that the 56-year-old leader closed all avenues for discussion. “We have sympathy for her. But she should have taken it to the party forum instead of an open defiance. Her action was in bad taste and it damaged the party’s image,” said PCC vice-president Lali Vincent.

Reacting to reports that the party might initiate action against her, Subhash said, “I have cut all my ties with the party. Let leaders take any action, I am least bothered. I will go by the decision of my followers.” She said she will file her papers on Tuesday.

Leaders in other parts of the state also protested against the candidates list.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala rushed to Kalpetta in Wayanad on Monday to quell dissent among local leaders who opposed the candidature of T Siddique. In Kannur, senior party leader K Sudhakaran said seats were distributed on factional lines and winnability criteria was not considered. Disgruntled Congress leaders have called a convention in Kannur on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback after tribal candidate, C Manikandan, said his name was announced without his consent. “Even if I am hanged upside down, I will not betray my people,” Manikandan wrote in a Facebook post, quoting BR Ambedkar.

In Kuttiyadi in north Kerala, the CPI(M) has announced it will field party leader Kunahamad Kutty after party workers took to streets protesting the party’s decision to hand over the seat to the Kerala Congress (Mani).

