Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday welcomed the BRICS Summit declaration for condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack but questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "rolling out a red carpet" for China which, he said, backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The Congress leader said, however, the bigger question here is that the Modi government "rolled out a red carpet to those who sided with Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor standoff". (File Photo/PTI)

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"Condemning the attack that occurred inside India a year and a half or two years ago at the BRICS Summit is, overall, a welcome step," Mir told PTI.

Also Read | BRICS Delhi declaration condemns Pahalgam attack, says no act of terror justified

Deep Dive What was Ghulam Mir's reaction to the BRICS declaration on the Pahalgam attack? Ghulam Mir welcomed the BRICS declaration condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack but questioned Prime Minister Modi's welcoming of China, which he alleged had previously supported Pakistan. Why did Ghulam Mir criticize Modi for his approach toward China at the BRICS Summit? Mir criticized Modi for rolling out a red carpet for China, which he claimed had undermined India during Operation Sindoor, while also not addressing China's aggression in recent conflicts. How did BRICS nations respond to the issue of terrorism during their summit? The BRICS nations condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasized the need for action against places that harbor terrorism, as noted in their summit declaration.

He said, however, the bigger question here is that the Modi government "rolled out a red carpet to those who sided with Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor standoff".

Also Read | BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam attack, seek action against terror safe havens

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{{^usCountry}} "At that time, those who stood in support of Pakistan, providing logistical support, political backing, and psychological cover, were welcomed on the red carpet at this very BRICS Summit today. Modi ji rolled out the red carpet for them here," the Dooru MLA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At that time, those who stood in support of Pakistan, providing logistical support, political backing, and psychological cover, were welcomed on the red carpet at this very BRICS Summit today. Modi ji rolled out the red carpet for them here," the Dooru MLA said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mir said China had martyred our soldiers in Galwan and encroached upon territory in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The prime minister of our country should have raised those specific issues and conveyed India's firm stance to China. In that regard, our government has failed," he added.