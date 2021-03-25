Congress leader Harish Rawat, 4 family members test positive for Covid-19

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has tested positive for Covid-19. Four members of his family have also tested positive

Rawat shared this development on his Twitter handle on Wednesday in Hindi. Rawat tweeted, “Finally Corona pahalwan (wrestler) has gripped me. During noontime, today, decided to get my wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat, Puran Rawat, tested. I was hesitant to get myself tested. Then I thought I should also get tested, and it was the right thing that I did.”

Rawat further tweeted, “I got myself tested. My test report came positive and four members of my family have also tested positive. Those who have come into my contact till noon today should kindly get themselves tested as this caution is a must.”

With elections approaching, many in his party are projecting him as the chief ministerial candidate, Rawat has been busy attending various public functions and meeting people in different parts of the state.

On Monday, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat had tested positive for Covid-19. He also had shared the development on his Twitter handle, tweeting, “My Coronavirus test report has come positive. I am fine and not facing any difficulty. I have isolated myself under the monitoring of doctors. Those of you who have come into contact with me in the last few days, should be cautious and get their tests done. I wish good health to all.”

In December last year, the then chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had also tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at his residence. Rawat had also shared the development on his Twitter handle.

Uttarakhand has so far reported 98,646 Covid-19 cases, of which 14,629 cases are from Haridwar district. There has been an increase in cases in the last few weeks.