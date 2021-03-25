Home / India News / Congress leader Harish Rawat airlifted to AIIMS Delhi day after he tested Covid-19 positive
india news

Congress leader Harish Rawat airlifted to AIIMS Delhi day after he tested Covid-19 positive

With assembly elections scheduled less than a year later in the state, Rawat had been busy attending various public events and meeting people in different parts of Uttarakhand.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat being airlifted from Dehradun to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. CM Tirath Singh Rawat gave instructions that he should be taken in an air ambulance after doctors at Dehradun Hospital referred him to AIIMS Delhi given his age and comorbidities. (HT PHOTO.)

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Thursday in an air ambulance.

Jasbeer Singh, a close aide of Rawat said that the Congress leader had gone to the Dehradun Government Hospital on Thursday morning for a CT scan. “As he is 72 years old and has comorbidities like diabetes, doctors there advised that he be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. Accordingly, he was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi. He has been admitted there for proper treatment,” he said.

On Wednesday, Rawat had shared information that he and his wife, his daughter and son had tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat had tweeted, “Finally Corona pahalwan (wrestler) has gripped me. During noontime, today, decided to get my wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat, Puran Rawat, tested. I was hesitant to get myself tested. Then I thought I should also get tested, and it was the right thing I did.” Rawat had further tweeted, “I got myself tested. My test report was positive and four members of my family have also tested positive. Those who have come into my contact till noon today should kindly get themselves tested as this caution is a must.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'We are not against love, but 'jihad'...': Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Assam

CRPF jawan killed near Srinagar

Covid-19: In a first, duration of Haridwar's Kumbh Mela curtailed to one month

Kumaraswamy demands withdrawal of cases against Rakesh Tikait

With assembly elections scheduled less than a year later in the state, Rawat had been busy attending various public events and meeting people in different parts of Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat had also tested positive for Covid-19. In December last year, then chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had also tested positive for the viral infection and isolated himself at his residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP