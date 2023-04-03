Chhattisgarh : Man attacked by Congress leader’s son in road rage incident dies

RAIPUR : A 21-year-old man who was brutally attacked by a Congress leader’s son in north Chhattisgarh over a road rage incident on March 24 died late on Sunday, police said.

Police said Sumit Sharma, who died on Sunday, suffered serious injuries in the attack by the Congress leader’s son (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“One Sumit Sharma (21) who was attacked over some scuffle while driving on road by Shailendra Pratap Singh, succumbed to injuries on Sunday night,” said Nimesh Bariya, additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) of the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district said.

The police officer identified the accused as Shailendra, son of Ravi Pratap Singh, the president of the Congress’s Bharatpur block.

“Ravi’s son Shailendra reportedly attacked Sharma with a sharp-edged weapon at Janakpur tri-junction after a road rage incident,” said the Addl SP.

Bariya said Sumit Sharma was being treated at a hospital in the district’s Janakpur area following the incident. “However, on April 2 when his health deteriorated, he was referred to Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh where he died during treatment on Sunday,” he said

Sharma’s family has alleged that the police were going slow against the Congress leader’s son despite their son’s statement against him before his death.

Bariya said a case of a brawl was registered by police after the incident on March 24. “Now, after the death of the victim in another state, Shahdol police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC which will be transferred to Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur. We will record statements and a case will be registered soon,” he said.

Shailendra, the prime accused, has been missing since Sunday night, he added.

