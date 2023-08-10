Karnataka: Have proof against HDK’s corruption, says Savadi

Belagavi:

Days after former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged corruption charges against the Congress, legislators from the ruling party claimed that they have “pen drives with evidence of corruption” against the Gowda family.

Congress legislators Laxman Savadi and Eshwar Khandre have asserted that they possess incriminating evidence against Kumaraswamy’s family. Savadi, an Athani Congress legislator and former deputy chief minister said on Wednesday he holds pen drives and CDs containing evidence of corruption and misappropriation during Kumaraswamy’s tenure as the chief minister.

Addressing the media, Savadi said Kumarswamy’s repeated claims about having incriminating digital evidence lack credibility. Despite stating on several occasions that he possesses CDs and pen drives, Kumaraswamy has failed to produce any concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations. “He is wise in ‘adjustment politics’ for which he bugle about the CDs, pen drives which deserved to be neglected,” Savadi said.

According to Savadi, this practice of making unverified accusations without providing supporting evidence has earned Kumarswamy the reputation of an expert in “Hit and Run” allegations.

Kumaraswamy, who twice spearheaded coalition governments involving both the Congress and BJP, made significant allegation following the establishment of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the ruling government was involved in the practice of facilitating transfers through financial arrangements. During a recent budget session, Kumaraswamy further substantiated his allegations by brandishing a pen drive, announcing, “I possess conclusive evidence within this pen drive that attests to the Congress government’s involvement in a transfer-based operation. The release of this evidence will be appropriately timed.”

Joining Savadi’s stance, forest minister Eshwar Khandre, said even he possess CDs and pen drives that expose corrupt practices involving Kumaraswamy and his brother Revanna. Referring to Kumarswamy’s allegations of Congress ministers pre-signing transfer orders for senior officers, Khandre reminded the former chief minister of Revanna’s previous involvement in signing transfer orders even for departments unrelated to his portfolio.

“Revanna, who was assigned the water resources ministry, had signed transfer order copies for departments such as agriculture and forest, which were not related to his portfolio,” Khandre stated.

Minister Eshwar Khandre, also noted that many politicians who had been adversely affected by the Gowda family’s political manoeuvres have also collected evidence of alleged illegal activities, corruption, and questionable dealings. This evidence, stored in pen drives, has been shared with political rivals and opposition parties, including JD(S), he said.

