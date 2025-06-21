Congress MLA alleges graft in allotment of houses

A row has erupted after a purported audio of Congress MLA BR Patil accusing officials linked to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation of accepting bribes for housing allotments and ignoring recommendations from elected representatives, was leaked. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the government and said that the leaked audio revealed “deep-rooted corruption”. In the telephonic conversation with housing minister’s secretary, BR Patil said about 950 houses were distributed in exchange for money

In the purported telephonic conversation, reportedly between Patil and Sarfaraz Khan, private secretary to housing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Patil alleged that up to 950 houses were distributed in his and neighbouring constituencies in exchange for money.

“What will you check? This is my experience... an allegation against my minister and my party’s government... You will never get evidence of bribes being exchanged... In my neighbouring Afzalpur constituency, bribes have been given for the allotment of so many houses,” he said while warning “If I open my mouth, the government will be shaken.”

In the audio, Sarfaraz could allegedly be heard taking notes during the call and assuring Patil that action will follow. “I will check with the Rajiv Gandhi Corporation. I will immediately take action,” he responded. At one point, Sarfaraz said the guilty would be “hanged,” to which Patil retorted, “If we begin hanging, it will not be just one — there will be many.”

When contacted about the recording, Patil acknowledged that the voice was his but refused to comment further. “I will speak directly with chief minister,” he said.

The BJP quickly jumped on the opportunity to slam the Congress government, calling the audio clip “further evidence of deep-rooted corruption”.

Arvind Bellad, deputy leader of the opposition in the Karnataka assembly, said the revelations exposed how bribes have become the basis for delivering public services.

“Patil has very categorically and openly alleged that people who made payments were allotted houses. He has also given instances. It’s an auction — whoever pays the highest, their work will be done… No inquiry will reveal anything. They are all looting the state together,” Bellad alleged.

Responding to a question about Patil’s allegations in the audio, JD(S) leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy asked, “are you surprised?” “Such things are constantly happening. A percentage is being sought while allotting sites or clearing payment bills....the allegation here is not being made by me or opposition parties, it is made by a person who is part of the government. They want to somehow make money to fight elections,” he said.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said since the Congress came to power, they’ve turned the government into an ATM for their high command, and corruption was rampant in the state.

“Earlier they accused BJP of 40% corruption. Today, if you ask the common man, they say it’s 100% corrupt now. Even Congress MLAs are now exposing the rampant corruption. No government work is happening without bribes. From the chief minister to others, everyone is complicit. The audio clip by B R Patil is just one small example. People are growing tired of this corrupt government,” he said.

Opposition leader R Ashoka demanded immediate action, including the resignation of Zameer Ahmed Khan and a judicial probe led by a sitting high court judge.

“Karnataka is No. 1 in corruption under the Congress regime — this statement by the CM’s economic adviser and Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy has now been reinforced by BR Patil,” Ashoka posted on X.

He also urged Patil to lodge a formal complaint with the Lokayukta and promised full BJP support.

“Patil has alleged that a total of 950 houses were distributed in the Aland assembly constituency in exchange for bribes. He has warned that if he reveals all the information, the government will be shaken,” Ashoka said.

Senior Congress leaders have responded with caution. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said he had no knowledge of the issue, while public works minister Satish Jarikholi said the government would probe the matter. “Let’s see if this was said on the record or off the record. Either way, now that this has been said, the government will investigate. That’s when we will know what happened,” Jarikholi said.

Home minister G Parameshwara said if concerned Minister Khan is informed as to where and at what level things have happened, he will look into it and take necessary action.

“I too saw it in the media. I don’t know Patil has said things in what sense. He has not said where such things are happening and who sought bribes. It is good if he personally informs the concerned minister in this regard,” he said.

With PTI inputs