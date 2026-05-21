Congress MLA says ‘long live Rahul Gandhi’ during oath ceremony in Tamil Nadu, Governor objects

In a first in nearly six decades, Congress finds itself at a sweet spot in Tamil Nadu with two of its MLAs — S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan — as part of the current cabinet of the state under the leadership of chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Both the leaders are part of the state government led by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and took oath on Thursday as the chief minister expanded his cabinet to make place for his allies.

S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio under the newly formed Tamil Nadu government.(@lokbhavantn)

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However, when one of these Congress MLAs sought to hail his party leader Rahul Gandhi during his oath taking, he was schooled by the Governor.

S Rajesh Kumar, Congress' MLA from Killiyoor constituency, after taking the oath said, “long live leader of the people Kamarajar, long live Rajiv Gandhi and long live Rahul Gandhi”, when he was later interrupted by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who reminded him that it was not a part of his oath, but with a smile.

“It is not part of your oath,” the Governor said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, after around two weeks of forming government in Tamil Nadu, CM Vijay expanded his cabinet and included 23 new members, out of which, two were from Congress and the rest 21 were from his own party TVK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, after around two weeks of forming government in Tamil Nadu, CM Vijay expanded his cabinet and included 23 new members, out of which, two were from Congress and the rest 21 were from his own party TVK. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Both the Congress leaders got key portfolios in the newly sworn-in cabinet. S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio and his party colleague P Viswanathan took oath as higher education minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the Congress leaders got key portfolios in the newly sworn-in cabinet. S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio and his party colleague P Viswanathan took oath as higher education minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and formed government in the state with support from several smaller parties including Congress. The grand old party, with its five MLAs in the state, was among the first ones to extend its support to TVK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and formed government in the state with support from several smaller parties including Congress. The grand old party, with its five MLAs in the state, was among the first ones to extend its support to TVK. {{/usCountry}}

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After the oath ceremony, Congress' P Viswanathan said that the party will “extend its complete support to every scheme and initiative undertaken by” CM Vijay, reported news agency PTI.

Full list of leaders who took oath in Tamil Nadu today

Rajesh Kumar S — Killiyoor (Congress)

P. Viswanathan — Melur (Congress)

Srinath — Thoothukudi

Kamali S — Avinashi

C. Vijayalakshmi — Kumarapalayam

R.V. Ranjithkumar — Kancheepuram

Vinoth — Kumbakonam

Rajeev — Thiruvadanai

B. Rajkumar — Cuddalore

V. Gandhiraj — Arakkonam

Mathan Raja P — Ottapidaram

Jegadeshwari K — Rajapalayam

M. Vijay Balaji — Erode East

Logesh Tamilselvan D — Rasipuram

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A — Salem South

Ramesh — Srirangam

Kumar R — Velachery

Thennarasu K — Sriperumbudur

V. Sampath Kumar — Coimbatore North

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Mohamed Farvas J — Aranthangi

D. Sarathkumar — Tambaram

N. Marie Wilson — Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar

Vignesh K — Kinathukadavu

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