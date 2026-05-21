...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Congress MLA says ‘long live Rahul Gandhi’ during oath ceremony in Tamil Nadu, Governor objects

On Thursday, after around two weeks of forming government in Tamil Nadu, CM Vijay expanded his cabinet and included 23 new members. 

Updated on: May 21, 2026 05:15 pm IST
Reported by S Vijay Karthik | Edited by Nikita Sharma
Advertisement

In a first in nearly six decades, Congress finds itself at a sweet spot in Tamil Nadu with two of its MLAs — S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan — as part of the current cabinet of the state under the leadership of chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Both the leaders are part of the state government led by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and took oath on Thursday as the chief minister expanded his cabinet to make place for his allies.

S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio under the newly formed Tamil Nadu government.(@lokbhavantn)

However, when one of these Congress MLAs sought to hail his party leader Rahul Gandhi during his oath taking, he was schooled by the Governor.

S Rajesh Kumar, Congress' MLA from Killiyoor constituency, after taking the oath said, “long live leader of the people Kamarajar, long live Rajiv Gandhi and long live Rahul Gandhi”, when he was later interrupted by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who reminded him that it was not a part of his oath, but with a smile.

“It is not part of your oath,” the Governor said.

After the oath ceremony, Congress' P Viswanathan said that the party will “extend its complete support to every scheme and initiative undertaken by” CM Vijay, reported news agency PTI.

Full list of leaders who took oath in Tamil Nadu today

Rajesh Kumar S — Killiyoor (Congress)

P. Viswanathan — Melur (Congress)

Srinath — Thoothukudi

Kamali S — Avinashi

C. Vijayalakshmi — Kumarapalayam

R.V. Ranjithkumar — Kancheepuram

Vinoth — Kumbakonam

Rajeev — Thiruvadanai

B. Rajkumar — Cuddalore

V. Gandhiraj — Arakkonam

Mathan Raja P — Ottapidaram

Jegadeshwari K — Rajapalayam

M. Vijay Balaji — Erode East

Logesh Tamilselvan D — Rasipuram

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A — Salem South

Ramesh — Srirangam

Kumar R — Velachery

Thennarasu K — Sriperumbudur

V. Sampath Kumar — Coimbatore North

Mohamed Farvas J — Aranthangi

D. Sarathkumar — Tambaram

N. Marie Wilson — Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar

Vignesh K — Kinathukadavu

 
congress rahul gandhi chief minister ‪tamil nadu‬ cabinet tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Congress MLA says ‘long live Rahul Gandhi’ during oath ceremony in Tamil Nadu, Governor objects
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.